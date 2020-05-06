In a webinar on reopening businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, state health officer Thomas Dobbs called Jones County a “hot spot” for the virus as its confirmed cases spiked 40 percent in the last week.
Dobbs and Dr. Mark Horne, chief medical officer for South Central Regional Medical Center, hosted the digital conference Wednesday morning to discuss the reopening of businesses as Gov. Tate Reeves continues to relax lockdown restrictions. This included Mississippi’s curve reportedly “flattening” which, as he clarified, means that the rise in cases is slowing down in the state overall. That doesn’t account for Jones County’s reported 63 new cases since April 28.
Jones County, hit with three destructive tornadoes since Easter, is now in Mississippi’s Top 10 with its confirmed cases.
“People need to maintain personal protective measures,” Dobbs said. “There’s a lot of unknowns we need to be prepared for. Hopefully, in the fall, we go to a new normal, an adjusted normal, as we maintain our health-care system.”
Horne said he is comfortable with Reeves reopening the state, “but the success of it depends on us as individuals.”
“This is another risk,” he said. “We deal with risks at work all the time, and this is another one. Just because it’s so new, we’re still learning how to live with it.”
Dobbs, who regularly meets with Reeves, said the governor doesn’t want to “restrain free enterprise.”
“It’s not Armageddon, but there’s a lot of risk in the community,” Dobbs said. “Letting our guard down is a bad idea. A lot of this (lockdown) was to make sure health systems could deal with the amount of people who need care, and we’ve been successfully maintaining a good number of hospital beds and ventilators.”
Dobbs said the pandemic is not even remotely over. Reopening businesses will take measured, controlled steps.
“We really should, from a public health perspective, not do things that are unnecessary,” Dobbs said. “A business is necessary, but baseball jamborees are not necessary. It’s not time for that now. I’m sorry. Be patient.”
On “flattening the curve,” which refers to the curve of the graph, involves slowing the rise of case numbers using physical distancing, masks and staying home unless necessary, per the Centers for Disease Control.
“It’s a steady rise, not a rapid rise,” Dobbs said. “That’s flattening. We’re testing a lot more people, sometimes 3,000 per day in Mississippi, far above the average. What we’re seeing is a lot of outbreaks. We’re recording a lot of deaths (in those areas). ... We don’t really know where we are on the curve, but our position is going to be different, because as we change our testing strategy, (cases) will go up. It can be misleading … my hope of hopes for the state is that we peaked last week, and we’re seeing deaths that reflect old infections.”
“The problem is we have hot spots, and Jones County is a hot spot.”
The virus reportedly spreads most effectively via prolonged, closed-door contact between multiple individuals, such as indoor events and public transit, according to the World Health Organization.
“We’re going to have to find a way to live with this, and so I think we’ll have to make sure to acknowledge it can’t all be normal and it can’t all be lockdown,” Dobbs said. “If we do those common-sense things and understand this is the new normal way to live and not let our guard down, we’ll fare a lot better than if we open, close, have more lockdowns.”
Dobbs and Horne encourage everyone to wear masks when in public.
