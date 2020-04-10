U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), who serves on the Senate Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education Appropriations Subcommittee provided the following figures for CARES Act grants from the U.S. Department of Education to Mississippi postsecondary educational institutions. The award of $149.0 million to Mississippi schools, including emergency financial aid to students, represents the first round of funding distributed from the $14.25 billion in the CARES Act for institutions of higher education.
Jones College will receive $3.8 million, $1.9 million of which is emergency financial aid grants to students. The University of Southern Miss is getting $13.5 million ($6.75 in grants to students) and Williams Care University will receive $2.4 million ($1.2 million in grants to students). Pearl River Community College is receiving $4.4 million ($2.2 million in grants for students) Southeastern Baptist College is getting $73,845 ($36,923 in grants to students) and several barber/hair design and cosmetology training institutes are also getting funds.
