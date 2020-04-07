Tuesday morning, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 177 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and eight new deaths. The total of Mississippi’s cases since March 11 now stands at 1,915, with 59 deaths. Locally, Jones County reported 14 cases, while Jasper County has reported four cases, Smith County has reported 11 cases and Wayne County has reported five cases. No local county has reported a COVID-19 death.
The health department is advising the general public to cover their face (mouth and nose) with a mask or homemade cloth covering when in public places where a distance of at least six feet between persons is difficult to maintain. The CDC has tips on making, wearing and cleaning your own cloth face covering: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html
More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.
The latest statistics show Mississippi's case total as reported at 6 p.m. Monday.
