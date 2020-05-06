Continued work pending test results, per CDC, as county became hotspot
•
Interim Ellisville Fire Department chief Jake Williams confirmed Tuesday that a part-time firefighter continued working while awaiting results from a test that returned positive for coronavirus.
The firefighter, a Forrest County resident, was sent home from his job at the Hattiesburg Fire Department after being tested for COVID-19. While awaiting results, the first-responder disclosed the situation to Williams, who allowed him to work pending test results. Williams cited the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for first-responders; the guidelines have been updated as follows:
Workers in essential infrastructure job positions could return to work after having been exposed to coronavirus but should take temperatures, wear a facemask, practice social distancing, leave work if symptoms show and avoid congregating.
Williams said the firefighter was not showing symptoms while at the Ellisville Fire Department. Moreover, the worker was tested multiple times.
“The first test was inconclusive,” Williams said. “The second test was inconclusive. We allowed him to work with results pending those tests.”
Williams said the department consulted the Jones County Emergency Operations Center before he and Mayor Lynn Buckhaults made a decision. Since before the positive test, the department has been sanitizing equipment, including trucks, and wearing facemasks.
Though nobody else at the department has returned a positive test — even Williams was tested — the interim chief addressed the fear that emergency services will have a worker shortage.
“That’s the thing about some of the bigger departments, is that they have manpower to fill gaps, whereas we have 12 full-time employees,” he said.
Recently, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, state health officer, said Jones County has among the highest numbers of confirmed cases. He said in a web conference Wednesday that the county is now a hotspot for COVID-19, and he encourages physical distancing and wearing masks in public as much as possible.
The latest state numbers of COVID-19 cases through Tuesday showed Jones County with 199 confirmed cases compared to 130 confirmed cases on April 28.
Board of Aldermen
At Tuesday’s Ellisville Board of Aldermen meeting, police Chief Bruce Russell told the room, which contained no more than 10 people, that his department has been limiting physical contact and that a police officer has resigned. He asked the board to hire two new full-time officers, Jeremie Ezell and Jamie Hopkins.
The second position opening came earlier this year when the department eliminated two part-time positions in favor of having one more full-time officer.
When the officers complete a year’s work after graduating the academy, they will earn $33,500.
