Due to the communities’ overwhelming response to Friday’s emergency blood drive, Saturday’s blood drive has been moved to Lake Terrace Convention Center, and a Sunday date has been added. The emergency blood drives, coordinated by Forrest General Hospital and Vitalant, are scheduled for:
- · Saturday, March 21, Lake Terrace Convention Center, 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., 1 Convention Center Plaza
- · Sunday, March 22, Lake Terrace Convention Center, noon until 6 p.m., 1 Convention Center Plaza
- · Monday, March 23, The Orthopedic Institute, 7 a.m. until 12 p.m., 27 Southern Pointe Parkway
- · Monday, March 23, Pine Grove Behavioral Health & Addiction Services, 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., 2255 Broadway Drive
Forrest General is in critical need of blood, and donating is one of the easiest ways to give back to your community. Although we understand the need for social distancing, this has created a shortage in blood supplies due to fewer donations.
While there is a pressing need for Type O-specific blood, all types are needed.
Your simple, lifesaving action today has the remarkable power to transform lives for many tomorrows.
You may also donate at Vitalant’s offices, located at 805 S. 28th Ave., Hattiesburg.
