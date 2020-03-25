Family Health Center in Laurel received $70,855 as part of the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, which was signed by President Trump on March 6.
Under that act, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, awarded $100 million to 1,381 health centers across the country. The funds can be used for screening and testing, for medical supplies, to boost telehealth capacity or anything else to help combat the disease.
“HRSA-funded health centers have been and will be critical players in our national response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “The new grants we’re releasing (Tuesday) are a rapid injection of resources secured by President Trump from Congress in the supplemental funding bill, building on the strong investments HHS has made in health centers over the years. (T)hese grants will help health centers, which know the needs and resources of their communities best, to play their part.”
The funding supports health centers in their emergency planning and response efforts and will give health centers the flexibility to meet the evolving COVID-19 needs in their respective communities.
