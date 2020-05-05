Residents of Jasper County and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 Saturday as the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health continue efforts to stem virus transmission by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.
Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms — including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat — or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.
Those who want to be tested must first get an appointment by going through a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health telehealth smartphone app or by phone. The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Testing will be noon-4 p.m. at the Jasper County Emergency Management Agency (37 W. Eighth Ave., Bay Springs).
Testing will be noon-4 p.m. on Friday at the Clarke County EMA (642 S. Archusa Ave., Quitman).
Hundreds of people in Mississippi communities have taken advantage of the UMMC/MSDH drive-through collection sites. Those numbers include, as of the end of the day May 4, a total 1,459 people at 44 one-day testing states statewide, plus another 3,551 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, for a total of 5,010 tested.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites. UMMC and C Spire have partnered to make the screening free to all Mississippians.
Those without smartphones who want to be screened for testing can call 601-496-7200.
During drive-through testing, health-care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle.
