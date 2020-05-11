Residents of Jones County and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 today (Tuesday) as the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health continue efforts to combat coronavirus by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.
The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Those without smartphones can call 601-496-7200. Anyone not experiencing symptoms is asked not to use the app or call.
The mobile testing site will be at the Magnolia Center on Ellisville Boulevard. Appointment-only testing is from noon-4 p.m.
Jones County had a 40 percent increase in cases, it was announced last week, Board of Supervisors President Johnny Burnett said.
“We expected that from the response to the tornado,” said Paul Sheffield, who is director of the Jones County Emergency Management Agency. “We think it will go back down to pre-storm levels.”
People who were responding to help storm victims on Easter and the following days were congregated in the aftermath.
The free drive-through testing in Laurel was set up over the weekend.
“I wish we’d had a little more notice,” Supervisor Phil Dickerson said. “I think we’d have a batter turnout.”
Hundreds of people in Mississippi communities have taken advantage of the UMMC/MSDH drive-through collection sites. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites.
Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19 — including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat — must first go through a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app by phone. UMMC and C Spire have partnered to make the screening free to all Mississippians.
Mississippians who are screened as being at high risk for having COVID-19 are given an appointment at a testing site to provide a specimen sample, via a nose swab, without exiting their vehicle.
Anyone determined to be at low risk for infection will receive instructions on social distancing, home isolation and self-care – and told to call back if symptoms worsen.
