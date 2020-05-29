Free protective masks will be handed out to Jones County residents from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. today (Saturday) at the following drive-up locations:
• Ellisville – Jones College parking lot on the corner of Front Street and AHS Circle in Ellisville, across the street from the academic support building;
• Laurel Police Department, 317 South Magnolia St. (enter from Magnolia Street and exit on Ellisville Boulevard, between the fire department and police department);
• North Jones Elementary, 650 Trace Road in the Sharon Community;
• Northeast Jones High School, 68 Northeast Dr. in the Powers Community;
• Sandersville Community Center, 1128 Hawkes Road in Sandersville;
• Southwest Jones Volunteer Fire Department, 562 Rainey Road in the Rainey Community;
• Soso – First Baptist Church parking lot in Soso (old Soso School) at intersection of Frosty Hinton Road and Highway 29;
• West Jones High School, 254 Springhill Road in the Calhoun Community;
• Moselle Elementary School, 168 Rayner Road in Moselle
Only one protective mask per Jones County resident will be handed out in the program, which is being coordinated by the Jones County Emergency Operations Center.
Participants are asked to not get out of their vehicle and to follow traffic-control procedures that will be in effect at each distribution point.
