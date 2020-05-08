Several Pine Belt counties have been awarded federal funds made available through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food & Shelter Program. The purpose of the money is to help support and expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in these counties. The amounts to be awarded include the following
• Jones County - $29,047 (Phase 37 allocation)
• Jones County - $41,413 (CARES allocation)
• Wayne County - $9,738 (Phase 37 allocation)
• Wayne County - $13,884 (CARES allocation)
A local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds, plus any additional funds made available under this phase of the program, and distributing the funds.
Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
1) Be private, voluntary non-profits or units of government;
2) Be eligible to receive federal funds;
3) Have an accounting system;
4) Practice nondiscrimination
5) Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs
6) If they are a private, voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for funds must contact local board Chairman Nathaniel Rigdon at United Way of the Pine Belt Region, 601-428-8459 or office@uwpbr.org, for more information.
To be considered for funding, agencies must meet certain specific requirements and applications must be completed and returned no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, May 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.