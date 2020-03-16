Covid-19 forces MHSAA to suspend activities
•
CLINTON — To protect the health and safety of our students and communities, the Mississippi High School Activities Association is suspending all sanctioned contests and activities due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Mississippi.
In addition, all junior college athletic events through the spring have been canceled.
This policy was put in place after a conference call with the MHSAA Executive Committee on Monday morning. The Executive Committee is made up of 15 school administrators from around the state.
All MHSAA interscholastic sports and fine-arts activities competition and practice is suspended through March 29 and until further notice. This suspension applies whether or not a school is open or closed during this timeline.
Contingency plans for continuing regular-season competition and return to play are being formulated and will be announced and implemented by the MHSAA at the appropriate time(s). Each spring fine-arts activity and sports championship event is being reviewed and actions will be taken with the possibility of new dates and venue sites. A decision to continue spring contests and activities will be made as soon as possible in the best interests of the student-athletes, coaches, administrators and communities.
“We urge our member schools and their communities to take every possible precaution to remain safe and healthy,” said MHSAA Executive Director Don Hinton. “MHSAA leadership is working diligently to adjust to this rapidly evolving situation and will share updates as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to work through this unfortunate situation together.”
The Jones College 2020 spring sports season has officially been canceled.
The NJCAA announced on Monday afternoon that all upcoming basketball championships and spring sports have been canceled.
The Jones College women’s basketball team was originally scheduled to play in the NJCAA Division I National Tournament March 17-21 in Lubbock, Texas. That was postponed until April 20, but now has been permanently canceled.
Seasons are also officially over for the No.4 Jones College softball team, the Bobcat baseball team, the No. 19 Jones women’s tennis team and the No. 20 Bobcat men’s tennis team.
Following the recent recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the NJCAA has made the difficult decision to cancel all upcoming basketball championships as well as spring competition, effective immediately.
"In light of the progressive evolvement of the COVID-19 situation, the NJCAA has decided to end all competition for the remainder of the academic year," stated Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO. "As an association, the NJCAA exhausted all possible avenues to potentially postpone competition for both upcoming basketball championships and spring sport competition. We believe following the recommendations of the CDC is in the best interest of our member colleges and our student-athletes."
