Gov. Tate Reeves announced that he has extended his “Safe Recovery” executive order through Dec. 11 to help slow the spread of COVID-19. It had been set to expire on Wednesday.
The Jones County Board of Supervisors voted earlier this month to extend the governor’s order to Monday, Nov. 16, which is the date of their next meeting, to discuss whether to continue the order. The governor had deemed Jones County a “hot spot” for the virus and made stricter requirements for social gatherings and wearing masks in public. There is no penalty for disobeying the order.
The governor on Wednesday announced more county-specific orders based on data about the spread of the virus. The counties that now qualify for additional measures, including mask requirements, are Covington, Forrest, Lamar and Lauderdale as well as Benton, Carroll, DeSoto, Harrison, Humphreys, Jackson, Leflore, Lee, Marshall, Rankin and Yalobusha.
Reeves on Tuesday announced on social media that the youngest of his three daughters had tested positive for COVID-19. He said his family would all be tested and isolating.
Later he tweeted: “Quick update: Elee and our other girls tested negative again. So did I. Since Maddie also had a negative test as recently as yesterday we’re going to monitor closely and be cautious. I’ve heard and felt the outpouring of prayers, and they mean the world to Maddie and all of us!”
