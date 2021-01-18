Gov. Tate Reeves’ executive order that requires residents to wear face masks in public in most counties across the state was extended until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, according to a press release from his office.
Jones, Jasper, Wayne, Forrest, Smith and Covington counties are among the counties that are facing restriction because of COVID-19 numbers.
“It is important that we continue to take this virus seriously,” Reeves said. “We are working on getting Mississippians vaccinated, but continue to social distance, keep gatherings small and wear your mask.”
