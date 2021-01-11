In response to the slow rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Tate Reeves said he is “working on plans to eliminate roadblocks” that are delaying distribution to nursing homes and other elder-care center.
Approximately 78,000 doses were marked by the federal government for long-term care facilities in Mississippi, but state government was “basically removed from that part of the process — direct delivery,” Reeves said Friday. “Only around 2 percent had been given. That worried me.”
The governor said he spent the week meeting with people in long-term care facilities and all had dates scheduled for vaccinations.
“They complimented the professionalism and believe 100 percent of first doses will be done by the end of the month … Makes me feel much better,” Reeves said.
Around 30,000 doses went out at hospitals that had not been reported administered, he said.
“It’s hard to say whether that’s a delay in actually delivering the vaccine on their end or a reporting error,” he said. “I want more information and accountability there. That’s coming.”
Drive-through clinics have been a “a huge point of success,” Reeves said. “It’s still early, but the ones we’ve stood up have worked.”
Using what’s been learned at those locations, the decision was made to:
• Double the number of those vaccine sites;
• Double the number of days open;
• Double the number of appointments at each site per day.
“That should make our max possible number of appointments go from 8,000 to 30,000 over the coming days,” Reeves said.
Work continues on customer service, he said.
“Elderly Mississippians — most vulnerable to the virus — can’t rely on apps and social media,” Reeves said. “We’re increasing call-center capacity as we speak, so you can speak with a real person and get accurate information.
“When we have a problem in Mississippi, my goal is always the same — be honest about it. Try to fix it, not hide it. Keep you up to date. If you want a vaccine, you should have quick, simple access. Government logistics should not stand in your way.”
The mission now is to make the vaccine available to everyone, the governor said.
“We can’t lose precious months to debate over who is more essential,” he said. “We need to quickly get this out to everyone we can. Allow people to protect themselves. Then open this country back up — wide open. Get back to life without this fear!
Make an appointment by going to COVIDvaccine.umc.edu or at the COVID call center, 1-877-978-6453.
