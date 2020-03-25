Wednesday morning, MSDH is reporting 57 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, with first #coronavirus cases in Amite, Calhoun and Prentiss counties. The state total now stands at 377, with two deaths, the second of which was recorded today.
Today the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reports the second death from coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. The case was a male 60-65 years old from Holmes County with underlying health conditions. He died while hospitalized.
More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against COVID-19, are online at HealthyMS.com/covid-19
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call any time: 877-978-6453
