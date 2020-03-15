UPDATE: Due to the coronavirus scare, the Home Town party at the Arabian has been canceled.
The Laurel Little Theatre will present a live broadcast of "Home Town" on Monday at 8 p.m.
The episode will include segments recently filmed inside the Arabian Theatre that feature LLT alumni actress Catherine Nowicki.
Nowicki is currently in rehearsals for LLT's spring comedy "Doublewide, Texas." She and the cast will be at the viewing along with invited crew of the "Home Town" production team.
Doors will open at 7:15 p.m. The event is free and tickets will be on a first-come basis.
For more information, write to LLTLaurelMS@aol.com.
