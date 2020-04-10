Mississippi residents are beginning to see fast and direct relief in the form of payments from the U.S. Treasury. These payments provide up to $1,200 for individual tax filers and $2,400 for joint filers, depending on income, with an additional $500 per child. Every American making less than $99,000 will receive this assistance, including those who receive Social Security benefits or Social Security income. No action is required. The Treasury will deliver the money based on information from each person’s most recent tax filings.
Those who have lost their jobs because of this crisis can get additional help. The CARES Act makes available an extra $600 per week for those who are unemployed, on top of the unemployment benefit determined by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security. This additional $600 will last through July 31. More information about eligibility and how to apply can be found on the MDES website: mdes.ms.gov.
For those who have kept their jobs but have to stay home for reasons relating to the COVID-19 outbreak, new paid leave benefits are available. The recently enacted Families First Coronavirus Response Act requires certain employers to provide paid leave for workers if they have coronavirus symptoms or are forced to stay home because of a government-imposed quarantine. Workers are also eligible for partial paid leave if they have to stay home with their children because of school closures or need to care for someone under quarantine.
