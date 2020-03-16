The second week of March 2020, will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the most historic weeks ever experienced in American sports. For many collegiate athletes near and far it will be remembered as the time they were stripped of an opportunity to pursue lifelong dreams.
Word of COVID-19’s (Coronavirus) impact on various spring and summer sports activities spread more rapidly than the virus itself, sending shockwaves throughout the mainstream media. Some organizations suspended all activities with hopes of returning to competition once the proper steps are taken to ensure public safety. Others were less optimistic, choosing to immediately cancel all activities scheduled for the spring or summer of this year.
The impact of those decisions were felt throughout the sports universe, from the networks lamenting the loss of millions in revenue all the way to the fans cooped up in their homes wondering where to turn for entertainment.
For one particular group involved — the student-athletes — the losses are a little more personal.
“Suspending our season isn’t a laughing matter,” said Tyler Ducksworth, a South Jones alum and freshman member of the Jones College baseball team. “For a lot of us, this is our lives. This what we breathe. This is what is paying for our school. And to have it taken away is heartbreaking.”
For many student athletes, each and every competition is another opportunity to catch the eye of scouts in pursuit of the ultimate dream — getting paid to play the game they love.
“I especially don’t like that the JUCO sophomores and seniors get their season taken away from them,” Ducksworth said. “This was a year for them to prove something. Especially for the draft and for the JUCO players that were looking for a (Division 1) opportunity. We spent so many hours running, practicing and praying for a chance to showcase our talents on a bigger stage.”
Both the NCAA and NJCAA have announced their intentions to work with student athletes in an effort to restore the opportunities that were lost. The NCAA, having already cancelled spring and summer events, will not be deducting a year of eligibility from any players this spring. The NJCAA, which suspended all activities from March 14 to April 3, has extended its hardship season clause to 60 percent.
This means that if events are later cancelled due to increased health concerns from COVID-19, players who have completed less than 60 percent of their scheduled competitions will be granted one extra year of eligibility.
For Ducksworth and his teammates, unfortunately, things are a little more complicated.
NCAA baseball programs are limited to 11.7 scholarships per year to be divided amongst their rosters. NJCAA baseball programs are allowed 24 per year, which is still not enough to cover most rosters. With that being the case, baseball players who choose to use the extra year of eligibility will likely have to fund the additional two semesters themselves. For JUCO players, this increases the difficulty of earning scholarships from Division 1 programs that will be stretched even thinner than usual.
“For some, that won’t be possible,” said Ducksworth. “(As) for the rest of us, we pray that the situation can be contained so that we can get back to doing what we love—playing the game.”
Whether that opportunity will come this spring or next will be determined in the weeks to come, as the NJCAA continues to monitor the situation with COVID-19 and its impact on the public.
