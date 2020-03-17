As the current public health crisis touches the communities served by SUEZ, company officials are ensuring that drinking water safety and uninterrupted service remain top priorities.
SUEZ has activated comprehensive plans to ensure that service continues despite the crisis. In addition, the company is monitoring state and national advisories regarding COVID-19 and following guidance from the CDC and local health and emergency response agencies.
SUEZ will ensure no customer’s water is shut off during this crisis, unless there is a water main break, or similar emergency.
• If you receive notice that, due to account arrears, your water is being shut off, please disregard that notification. SUEZ is overriding this pre-programed online notification.
• Customers who pay their bills in person at SUEZ offices must now pay their bills online, by mail, by phone 888-608-6690 or at third-party payment centers.
• SUEZ is suspending all customer field service appointments, including in-person meter readings and any installation of automatic meters, until further notice.
• Field staff will only perform emergency or critical work.
SUEZ recognizes the critical importance of having water available at the nearest tap is heightened during this crisis as washing hands often is one of the most important things one can do to ensure individual health and public safety.
SUEZ will continue to apply every available resource during this public health crisis to ensure it meets the needs of its customers and the regions we serve.
