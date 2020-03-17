In response to the rapidly evolving situation with COVID-19 and to maximize social distancing to slow the transmission, all classes at Jones College and the Jones College County Centers (Advanced Technology Center, Clarke, Greene, Jasper, and Wayne) are canceled for March 23- 27, the week that students were scheduled to return from spring break. Beginning Monday, March 30, and until further notice, the college will hold all classes and related coursework online.
The timeframe for this approach is open-ended; however, the administration will monitor this, “Learn from Home” approach continuously with the hope of returning to normal operations before the end of the spring semester. Students taking academic programs will receive direction from the instructors regarding specific details for the transition to online learning.
Students taking Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs will continue in a modified format. CTE students will be contacted by the program's lead instructor on class specifics moving forward. Students preparing to “Learn from Home,” should check their college issued email daily for instructor directions, available support resources and the college’s operational updates. Jones College students should also review their access to technology resources, specifically internet and computer access. A follow-up email will be sent later this week with technical support for the student community.
Faculty, staff and other employees are expected to work during this period but practice social distancing. All instructional employees are to continue moving all the course content to an online, “Learn-from-Home” format during the week of March 23-27.
Essential college personnel will continue to work on campus according to college safety protocols. Employees will be notified by their direct supervisor by Friday for instructions concerning the week of March 23-27.
Effective immediately, all college-sponsored events will be canceled or postponed until further notice. Please look for announcements from event coordinators and contact them if you have questions. We encourage administrative gatherings and large meetings to be conducted by tele/web conference and keep “in-person” meetings to an absolute minimum. We will explore options to enable certain events to be held “virtually.” Campus notifications can be found at www.jcjc.edu/collegeupdate/.
