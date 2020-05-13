Mississippi will receive $3.6 million from FEMA’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program to assist nonprofits that are helping residents who are experiencing hunger and homelessness, according to a press release from Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss).
The money allocated to Mississippi combines the EFSP’s annual funding with funds designated for food and shelter support under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Mississippi jurisdictions will receive $135,189 for FY 2019 and $2,214,864 from the CARES Act. A local EFSP board is responsible for awarding the grant funds to local social service organizations, both nonprofit and governmental, that can best address the identified needs of the community.
“This funding supports local organizations helping Mississippi’s hungry and homeless during the coronavirus pandemic and other disasters,” said FEMA Regional Administrator Gracia Szczech. “It can supplement programs offering meals, groceries or food boxes, residential shelters, rent payments or utilities.
“With the FY 2019 and CARES Act funding, and the FY 2020 funding of $125 million that will be allocated to jurisdictions later this year, the total aid disbursed in the EFSP’s 38-year history will be more than $5 billion.”
Jones County is getting $41,413 from CARE and $29,047 from its Fiscal Year 2019 allocation and Jasper County is getting $12,960 and $9,090. Wayne County’s allocations are $13,884 and $9,738), Smith’s is $10,547 and $7,398 and Covington’s is $11,917 and $8,359. The Hattiesburg area in Forrest and Lamar counties is getting $88,547 and $62,107.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.