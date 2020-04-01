County residents get near-failing grade in response to COVID-19
The “D” is not for “distancing.” That’s the grade Jones County residents get for their response to the coronavirus warnings, according to Unacast data comparing activity now to activity prior to the outbreak.
The Board of Supervisors is trying to do something about that, restricting walk-in traffic in most county offices. Staff will be there during regular business hours, but business will be conducted without direct contact.
Jones County phone numbers
Board of Supervisors601-428-3139
Chancery Clerk601-428-0527
Circuit Clerk601-425-2556
Garbage Department601-428-1407
Justice Court601-428-3137
Sheriff601-425-3147
Tax Assessor/Collector601-426-3248
Website jonescountyms.com
“We are asking the public to stay home, if possible,” board President Johnny Burnett said at a special meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The board voted unanimously to follow guidelines that are set by the state and Centers For Disease Control.
County maintenance employees are working to install dropboxes or make other provisions at all offices that don’t have them, County Administrator Danielle Ashley said. All courts are open, by state mandate, but there is glass between the public in the lobby and employees in Jones County Justice Court, she noted.
Sheriff Joe Berlin said that his office is working with limited office personnel and handling as many calls as possible by telephone.
“We’re striving to keep Jones County safe,” Burnett said. “We love our county and we love our people. We’re praying for our county, our state and our country.”
County workers and crews are continuing to work as long as they’re healthy, Burnett said. Those who need to stay home because they have children to tend to or because they’ve potentially been exposed to the virus are also staying home.
“That’s what we want them to do,” Burnett said. “Please stay home and keep your family at home.”
Supervisors Phil Dickerson and Larry Dykes both said they have told older workers on their crews that they have the option of staying home. Some have and some have said they’d rather work.
“If it goes downhill, we’re going to have to make more decisions,” Dykes said.
A copy of the “Employees’ rights” from the Department of Labor was read and given to county employees, Ashley said.
Lance Chancellor secured a grant of up to $34,000 to reimburse the sheriff’s department for overtime, equipment and medical supplies associated with fighting the spread of the virus, Ashley said.
The Magnolia Center is also filing an insurance claim for $34,000 in lost revenue because of events that have canceled there.
Supervisor David Scruggs asked that donations the board made for canceled events, such as an upcoming Easter egg hunt, be returned. A list of those was going to be compiled, Ashley agreed.
Supervisor Travares Comegys, who joined the meeting via teleconference, encouraged residents to do what state and national officials suggest.
“Stay home if you can,” he said. “If you have to go to work, follow the guidelines. Prayerfully, we’ll get past this.”
No penalties or punishment is noted for violating the executive order from Gov. Tate Reeves calling for people to keep at least 6 feet apart and to keep gatherings at 10 or fewer people.
“Think of your fellow man,” Dickerson said.
The circuit clerk’s offices in the Jones County courthouses in Laurel and Ellisville will wait on customers on an “emergency-only” basis.
“I apologize for this inconvenience,” Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks wrote on her Facebook page. “However, the safety and well-being of my staff and the general public is my utmost concern.”
Those who need to pay fines are asked to put their payment in an envelope and wait outside the door for a receipt. Cash payments need to be exact change, she wrote.
The chancery clerks’ offices in both courthouses will be locked and business will be done through a dropbox.
“This is for your protection as well as the protection of my staff,” Chancery Clerk Bart Gavin posted. “God bless and stay safe.”
The Tax Assessor-Collector and Homestead offices in the Ellisville courthouse will be closed indefinitely. All transactions will be done at the Laurel office, which has a drive-through. Tax payments and car-tag renewals can be made by going to www.jonescountyms.com or payments can be made by calling 601-428-3107 or 601-426-3248. A “convenience fee” will be added for the use of a debit/credit card.
“If you have purchased a vehicle and need a new plate or need to file homestead exemption, someone will greet you at the door and accommodations will be made,” Tax Collector Tina Gatlin Byrd posted. “Thank you for your cooperation and patience during this trying time. Please pray for my employees and a hedge of protection over our office.”
The state received a “C” for its handling of the pandemic but several Pine Belt counties besides Jones earned a D, including Jasper, Wayne, Forrest, Covington, Smith and Clarke. Lauderdale County received an F and was “shut down” by order of Gov. Tate Reeves.
“Stay safe, stay at home and pray daily,” Burnett said.
