Two new COVID-19 cases, in Pearl River and Monroe counties, have been identified by the MSDH Public Health Laboratory. We have also corrected a case previously reported in Pearl River County; this patient was from Hancock County. Mississippi's total of #coronavirus cases now stands at 12. As always, our latest data and recommendations can be found at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19
