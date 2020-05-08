Family Health Center in Laurel is getting almost $300,000 to expand its ability to test the public for COVID-19, U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith announced.
Hyde-Smith reported that an additional $6.72 million was being awarded to 20 community health-care centers in Mississippi to expand their capabilities. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services funding can be used to support testing-related activities.
The Laurel facility is getting $294,259, Greater Meridian Health Clinic is getting $264,874 and Outreach Health Services in Shubuta is getting $198,424. Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative in Hattiesburg is receiving $622,939 and the single-largest allocation, $860,704, is going to Central Mississippi Civic Improvement Association in Jackson.
