As the situation regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve, the City of Laurel’s No. 1 priority is the well-being and safety of its citizens. We are actively monitoring the spread of COVID-19 under the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control, the Mississippi Department of Health and our local health authorities.
Our first-responders have been briefed on the symptoms of the virus and have implemented best practices on safeguarding all citizens from being affected by COVID-19.
The city has increased the frequency of our already stringent cleaning procedures at high touch point areas in city facilities. Additionally, the city has installed two hand-washing stations on downtown sidewalks at high-traffic points to encourage visitors and residents to practice frequent and thorough handwashing as they do business downtown. The stations are located in front of Pearl’s Diner at the intersection of Magnolia Street and Oak Street and on Central Avenue between The Loft and Extreme Nutrition.
Municipal court is suspended until April 1.
All City of Laurel recreational facilities are closed for the next two weeks, at which time we will make a determination on future availability. This includes the Cameron Center, Laurel Train Depot, L.T. Ellis Center and Natatorium. Event rental deposits will be refunded.
City parks remain open.
City offices where public business is conducted will remain open; however, citizens are encouraged to handle as much business as possible over the phone or through the city’s website, www.laurelms.com.
City public meetings will also remain open at this time.
While the city will not mandate municipal restrictions, we do encourage businesses, organizations, individuals and other entities to consider limiting their crowd size to 50 or fewer and practice social distancing by placing seating areas 6 feet apart.
Individuals who have traveled out of the country recently are asked to limit their contact with others for 14 days and monitor their temperature twice a day. If you get sick with fever (100.4°F or higher), call your primary care doctor.
Equally as important as limiting the spread of the disease is our commitment to protect our local economy during this uncertain time. All of our local businesses need our support now more than ever, particularly our locally-owned small businesses. Please continue to patronize our local shops and restaurants through carry-out or delivery orders or the purchase of gift cards for future use when social distancing is no longer needed.
Please check on the elderly and others who may be at increased risk and are unable to shop for groceries and basic provisions. Please do not hoard basic supplies. Southerners are famous for our hospitality, and even in this unprecedented time of social distancing, we can still reach out to our neighbors and practice the Golden Rule!
We will post updates to our website at www.laurelms.com and our Facebook page as they become available. Citizens should continue to monitor information from state and federal officials.
