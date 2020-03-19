Because of the latest CDC guidelines for public events, Laurel Little Theatre's spring production of the Southern-Fried Trailer-Park comedy “Doublewide, Texas" has been postponed. Originally planned to run the next two weekends, LLT will reset performances for later this spring or summer as public gatherings are once more safe to schedule.
For information, mail to LLTLaurelMS@aol.com.
Laurel Little Theatre postpones 'Doublewide, Texas'
