The Laurel Police Department, in consultation with the Jones County Emergency Operations Center, is instituting some temporary changes to help curb the spread of coronavirus.
Non-criminal fingerprinting services will not be provided until further notice, and residents who have non-emergency calls for service will be offered a handle-by-phone option.
The EOC dispatcher will get a call-back number from the resident and provide a length of time when they will receive a call. An officer will telephone the caller in order to obtain information for a police report.
“This will help with social distancing that is so important during our current situation,” Chief Tommy Cox of the LPD said. “These two minor changes will help to ensure that, going forward, the citizens will continue to receive the same excellent level of service from your Police Department. Thanks for your cooperation during this difficult time.”
