Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee on Thursday declared a state of emergency and the temporary shuttering of nonessential businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, per guidelines set by Gov. Tate Reeves, the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.
During a press conference in the Laurel Train Depot’s freight room, Magee and Paul Sheffield, director of the Jones County Emergency Management Agency, discussed the city’s next steps as the state of emergency continues through at least April 17. Restaurants, diners and bars must either suspend dine-in services or reduce capacity to no more than 10 guests, as Reeves recently banned gatherings of more than 10 people. Carryout and drive-through services are allowed.
Magee also encouraged social distancing and sending symptomatic employees home.
Reeves’ executive order, which he signed Tuesday, considers most businesses in the state essential and thus exempt. It does not detail any enforcement measures that can be taken against businesses that violate the order.
The nonspecific nature of the governor’s order has caused some confusion among cities in the state, a matter that drew traction nationally and coverage from the New York Times. Ocean Springs Mayor Shea Dobson criticized the governor’s order, telling the Biloxi Sun-Herald it doesn’t make sense.
“If one server walks up to one table, that’s enough to spread the disease,” he said. “And they walk up to another table, that goes against the spirit and intent of what we’re trying to do. (Reeves) needs to change this.”
Magee said the date of April 17 was decided via suggestions from the CDC, the State Department of Health and the City of Laurel.
“The date may change tomorrow,” he said. “This is all new territory.”
“The information we are receiving from the State Department of Health is that the numbers are still going up,” Sheffield said. “Until we see a stop in the rise and a decline in the numbers being confirmed daily, (the pandemic) isn’t over. The date set is a very fluid date. It’s constantly moving.”
Friday morning, the State Department of Health reported 94 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 579. Mississippi’s death count is now eight.
Health officials are cautioning young people to take the virus seriously in the wake of several viral videos out of Miami and New Orleans showing Gen Z college students partying on beaches and crowded together in the streets. Thursday, a 17-year-old New Orleans boy died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Louisiana Department of Health, but a cause of death was not reported. The boy’s father said he had a heart attack.
Among questions Magee fielded Thursday morning was that of conflicting actions taken by state and federal officials. President Donald Trump stated previously that he hopes to “reopen the country” by Easter; however, during a press conference Thursday, the president said he will act according to CDC recommendations.
“We may have a recommendation before (Easter),” Magee said.
Magee said that if the president orders the reopening of all businesses, the city of Laurel will comply.
Sheffield recommended that residents stay calm in the meantime.
“There is no reason to be afraid of this thing,” he said. “Respect it. Use basic hygiene and social distancing. Some people have told me they’re tired of hearing it. There’s a reason for that. There’s a reason Jones County only has one reported case. Jones County is paying attention.”
Calls to Sanderson Farms, Masonite and Howard Industries regarding company policies in response to COVID-19 were not returned.
