Residents received the opportunity to be tested for the coronavirus this week thanks to a partnership between a local federal health clinic and the local public housing authority.
Free testing 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at LHA’s Windsor Court on Hoy Road.
The Family Health Center and the Laurel Housing Authority sponsored their first mobile-testing site on Tuesday, April 21 to test residents. LHA Executive Director Ailrick Young said the housing authority is always looking for ways to help residents.
The Family Health Center, a locally-operated, federally-funded health center, has been one LHA’s community partners for many years. Agencies’ officials said their goal is to provide residents with affordable health care.
Dr. Rashad Ali, chief executive officer for the Family Health Center, said the center has been working in the Laurel-Jones County community for many years providing medical services to residents.
“Our goal is to ensure that the Family Health Center is doing all it can to service the citizens of this area,” Ali said. “We are all about prevention, diagnosis and treatment to the uninsured and underserved population in Jones County. We are targeting those who are overlooked. We want to make sure we provide the people with the services we have available.”
Coney Johnson, chief operating officer for the Family Health Center, said, “Testing is important because it’s the key to identifying those who may have the disease or come in contact with someone with the disease. Community testing is a way to make sure everyone has an opportunity to be tested.”
Laurel City Councilwoman Grace Amos was one of several people who took advantage of the testing.
She commended the agencies for making the test available.
“I am hoping a large number of people will take advantage of this opportunity,” she said. “It’s imperative that people know their health status concerning COVID-19 to prevent the spread. I’m a caregiver, and I need to know my health status to avoid giving it to someone else.”
LHA resident Mildred Lyles agreed.
“I wish more people would participate,” she said. “Why not get the test when it’s free and know whether or not you have the disease?”
The Family Health Center and Housing Authority, which has four sites, have several other mobile-testing events scheduled in the next few weeks.
