Principal B.R. Jones hands out meals at South Jones High School on Monday, the first day that Jones County schools began distributing free food to children in their communities. A little more than an hour after beginning, Jones and SJ cafeteria staff had handed out 126 meals to people driving through. Meals are being distributed from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at Northeast Jones, South Jones and West Jones high schools. Children must be in the vehicle and no one is to get out.
(Photo by Mark Thornton)
(0) comments
