Jasper, Wayne added as 78 of state’s 82 counties under order through Jan. 15
•
Gov. Tate Reeves announced additional COVID-19 measures in an effort to keep Mississippians safe during this holiday season. The executive orders that are in place are set to expire on Friday, Jan. 15.
Counties that were added Tuesday after meeting specific criteria to be placed under a mask mandate include: Jasper, Wayne, Smith, Greene, George, Benton, Hancock, Humphreys, Leake, Newton, Pike, Quitman, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Walthall, Warren and Wilkinson counties.
The following were already under county-wide mask mandates: Adams, Alcorn, Amite, Attala, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Coahoma, Copiah, Covington, De Soto, Forrest, Franklin, Grenada, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Itawamba, Jackson, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Kemper, Lafayette, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lee, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Montgomery, Neshoba, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pearl River, Perry, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Stone, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union, Washington, Webster, Winston, Yalobusha and Yazoo counties.
As of now, 78 of Mississippi’s 82 counties are under mask mandates. While this holiday season is coming up, Reeves asked that people please remember to social distance, keep gatherings small and wear their mask.
