Additional COVID-19 vaccines were allocated to Mississippi this week, state Department of Health officials announced Friday.
The additional allotments will support ongoing vaccination appointments at drive-through sites next week and allow for “a modest amount of doses to be shared with community partners,” according to a press release from the Mississippi State Department of Health. “The additional vaccine will be distributed to community partners in a manner that seeks to address both geographic and racial disparities.
“We anticipate that we will have an additional drive-through appointments, in more locations, the week of Jan. 25.”
MSDH anticipates a steady vaccine supply to support scheduled appointments at drive-through clinics, and second doses will be available for everyone who received a first dose.
The anticipated arrival of “significantly more vaccine in February is in addition to the steady, modest supply that we are currently receiving weekly.”
