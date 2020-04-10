County Conventions and Precinct Caucuses Also Postponed
•
JACKSON—The Mississippi Republican Party’s state convention, originally scheduled for May 15 and 16, has been postponed. As part of an ongoing response to COVID-19, Governor Tate Reeves today issued an executive order granting political parties flexibility in conducting their state conventions. The MSGOP hopes to reschedule its state convention as soon as it is safe to do so and continues to monitor all guidance issued by government and health officials.
In conjunction with the postponement of the state convention, the MSGOP is postponing all precinct caucuses and county conventions that would have been held in April. The MSGOP also hopes to reschedule these events.
“I appreciate Gov. Reeves for prioritizing the health and safety of Mississippians and issuing an executive order that grants the MSGOP flexibility in conducting our state convention and our county and precinct caucuses,” MSGOP Chairman Lucien Smith said. “These events are an important part of the political process and while we were looking forward to holding them, I greatly appreciate Gov. Reeves’ granting us the flexibility to hold them later in the interest of public health and welfare.”
The state convention is a two-day event that allows the MSGOP to select by vote the delegates it will send to the Republican National Convention. Those delegates, along with Republican delegates from other states, then cast their ballots to select the Republican nominee for president of the United States.
The MSGOP will issue guidance on new dates for its state convention and for county conventions and precinct caucuses as social distancing and health requirements further develop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.