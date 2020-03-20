This morning MSDH is reporting 30 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, in 21 counties, inluding Jones. Among the counties with their first #coronavirus cases are Adams, Franklin, Lee and Tippah. The state total now stands at 80, with one death. Full details of all Mississippi cases along with preventive steps to take against COVID-19 are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.