This morning, the Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 89 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi identified by testing from the state Public Health Laboratory and private testing providers. Two new deaths have also been confirmed, in Amite and Leflore counties. Alcorn County is reporting its first coronavirus case. The state total of cases now stands at 847, with 16 deaths. While most Mississippi coronavirus deaths have been in those over 60 years old, keep in mind that it can be a serious risk for those with long-term health problems at any age. If you have diabetes, heart disease, or other chronic illness, follow your doctor’s recommendations closely. This is also a time for everyone to concentrate on staying in good overall health.
More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against COVID-19, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call any time: 877-978-6453.
