Wednesday morning, the Mississippi Department of Health is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 in eight counties. Counties with their first #coronavirus cases are Bolivar, DeSoto, Madison and Perry. The state total now stands at 34, with 513 individuals tested. With the increase of COVID-19 cases across the state, preventive actions become more important for everyone. Avoid large gatherings, keep your distance in public, keep hands clean and stay home if you are sick.
Find complete information about COVID-19 and preventive steps to take at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19
