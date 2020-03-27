On Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi identified by testing from the state Public Health Laboratory and private testing providers. Two new deaths have also been confirmed, in Tippah and Harrison Counties. New counties reporting cases are Jefferson, Kemper, Neshoba and Sharkey. The state total of cases now stands at 579, with eight deaths. We are also now charting hospitalizations by age, which shows how serious the risk of severe illness is for those over 60.
More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against COVID-19, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call any time: 877-978-6453.
The latest state map shows Mississippi's case total as reported at 6 p.m. last night.
