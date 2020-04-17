Melanie West is a Waynesboro native with a unique perspective on the war being waged all over the world against COVID-19. As a charge nurse in the emergency room at South Central Regional Medical Center, she knows firsthand how challenging the past few weeks have been for health-care professionals on the front lines of the fight.
As a daughter, wife and mother who tested positive for the virus a couple weeks ago, West also understands all of the fears and uncertainty that come with being a patient.
When the coronavirus first began seeping into local communities, West and her coworkers were bombarded with an onslaught of changes to their daily routines and procedures. From the way they are allowed to care for patients to the way they work together as a team, there was very little room for error.
“It has been challenging,” West said. “We may change the process of how we do things several times a day. We literally have been suiting up (as if we’re) going into battle against this virus.”
Unfortunately, this battle does not end once they return home. Health-care workers have had to face the sobering reality that their very presence in a room could put their own families at risk.
Some have been forced to find new temporary homes to shield elderly family members from the virus. Others have carried the burden of not being able to visit loved ones who are in nursing homes.
West, who normally visits her parents on every off day, said the separation from those she cares about most has been one of the greatest challenges.
“I haven’t seen my parents in weeks because of this,” West said. “We FaceTime, but I would give anything to get a hug from my mom and dad. It’s so hard for us in health care because we all miss our families.”
On the first Saturday of April, West’s eyes were opened to an even more frightening point of view of the pandemic — that of a coronavirus patient. She began experiencing breathing issues just hours before receiving a call from her boss, who confirmed that her test results were positive. West was admitted into SCRMC the following day.
Throughout her three-day stay as a patient, West was overwhelmed by the care she received from the doctors, nurses and technicians who guided her through her treatments.
“I am proud to say I work in a hospital with such caring individuals,” West said. “We’ve had to change so many things, but one thing that has remained constant and always will is the care that my team and I give to our patients.”
Since April 7, West has been back at home with her husband Michael and her two sons, Elliot and Easton. She is still quarantined, however, continuing to wear a mask even at home and keeping a safe distance from the rest of the family. With her condition improving each day, West credits her recovery to her faith, along with the faith of many who have showered her with thoughts and prayers throughout the process.
“I have had so many people all over the world praying for me, and I have definitely felt each one,” West said. “I give all the credit for my progress this far to the Lord.”
When asked if she had any advice for others on how to make the best of the current situation, West was happy to share. First and foremost, she said, “Be kind.”
“These times are stressful for everyone,” West said. “You honestly never know what the day will hold. A little bit of kindness goes a long way.”
To all of her fellow nurses and health-care workers who remain on the front lines each day, West urges them to trust what they have been taught.
“Keep doing what you know to do to take care of the patients that come in,” West said. “Take the precautions set in place to try to keep you from getting this virus. I did everything I could to try to keep from getting this virus, but it’s just one of those things that happened, and we have learned from it.”
To the public, West urged the importance of monitoring personal health and following the advice of health professionals who are working diligently to keep local communities healthy.
“Don’t ignore your body,” West said. “(Your body) will tell you if something isn’t right. If you experience unusual symptoms, call and talk to your family doctor. Know your baseline temperature. I am proof that not everyone with COVID-19 runs a really high temperature. My normal baseline temperature is 97.6. The highest my temperature got was 100.8.
“Take precautions and shelter in place. I know it’s hard to stay home for some, but take it from someone who has tested positive and cannot leave my home for 14 days. A shelter in place is not such a bad thing! Try to be cautious when you do get out. Be sure to wash your hands and not touch your face. If you wear gloves, please know that touching everything with gloves without changing gloves does no good.”
Despite the challenges she has faced in recent weeks, West eagerly awaits the opportunity to return to work with her second family at SCRMC so she can use her personal experiences to better care for patients in need.
“I’m ready to get back to work and help combat this rapidly spreading virus that has negatively impacted the whole world," West said.
