Medical care is in the midst of a revolution on multiple fronts. Some of the changes are exciting and beneficial, some not so promising.
In the 32 years since I graduated from medical school, we have seen an explosion of treatments, diagnostic tools and knowledge leading to dramatic improvements in length and quality of life. The amount of knowledge and training needed to use these advances effectively has led to expansion of specialty care and made the practice of my specialty — primary care Internal Medicine — immensely challenging.
With federal limits on the number of physicians who can receive post-graduate training, a growing (and aging) population and the rapid growth in treatment options, the need for someone to assist physicians and provide for the expanding needs led to the development of two fields of health-care providers — nurse practitioners (NP) and physician assistants (PA).
Each of these pathways was begun many years ago with the goal of working with physicians in cooperative, supervised roles to “extend” the amount of high quality health care that could be provided.
For several decades, this team approach has been effective … but now, nurse practitioners are aiming to upend this successful collaboration, with full and independent practice.
Unfortunately, those NPs who support this effort fail to acknowledge that they do not know what they do not know. Today’s NP training is inadequate for anything near independent practice. A B.S. nursing degree, no work experience as a nurse, an online master’s degree, 600 hours of “shadowing” a physician (or in some cases another NP), and voila, now they opine you are prepared to practice as a primary-care provider.
That’s something that took me and all other primary-care physicians four years of undergraduate education, four years of medical school and at least three years of grueling residency training to accomplish. If you are keeping count, that is 20 times more hours of intensive clinical training for physicians (12,000 to 15,000 hours).
Even with HB1303 calling for full-practice authority after only 3,600 hours of on-the-job experience, the intensity and volume of training pale in comparison to that of an accredited residency training program. Additionally, if I were to change specialty, I must undergo another multi-year, full-time residency and endure multiple high-stakes, intensive board-certification exams.
NPs are primarily restrained by what their collaborating physician and the Board of Nursing will allow them to do. With no requirement for collaboration, not much imagination is needed to understand the diminished level of care that would be unleashed on an unsuspecting and trusting public.
You will not hear any of this from NP leadership in Mississippi or nationally, but all one needs to do is look and listen to see the true agenda. A fully independent, parallel system of providing medical care unhindered by the proven physician-led team model.
Please note, I have not been critical of rank-and-file NPs, but of the misguided and deeply cynical leadership that currently is leading a noble and crucial profession into a minefield of full-practice authority without full training.
Please call, email, text or visit your representative and senator immediately to let them know you want your full health-care team, working and collaborating together, and that you want that team to continue to be led by the only health-care professional trained for this crucial role.
In particular, please respectfully contact Rep. Donnie Scoggin and let him know of your preference for physician-led teams, not independent NP practice. He is the sponsor of HB 1303 and needs to hear from you, his constituents, not the NP lobby, what is in your best interest.
Dr. Willus Mark Horne is chief medical officer with South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel and president of the Mississippi State Medical Association.
