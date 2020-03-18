Customers can expect to see the decrease reflected in the next billing cycle
•
In a special meeting Tuesday, the Mississippi Public Service Commission unanimously voted to approve a rate decrease for Mississippi Power customers. This action is a result of the Commission ordering a rate case to reevaluate rates for Mississippi Power Company.
Mississippi Power customers can expect to see a $2.50 decrease per kilowatt hour (kWh) on the next billing cycle.
“I’m excited to see another decrease for Mississippi Power customers particularly during these times of uncertainty,” Chairman Dane Maxwell said. “We will continue to work with every company across the state to ensure affordable, reliable service for customers in Mississippi.”
