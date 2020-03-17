Service providers are encouraging customers to pay bills via phone, online or mobile apps
his past weekend, the Mississippi Public Service Commission issued a statement regarding the decision to temporarily suspend disconnection of utility services for 60 days in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.
The PSC would like to clarify this DOES NOT remove the customer’s responsibility to pay current and past due bills as well as services received during this time. Utility customers should continue to pay bills during the 60 days.
Many of our service providers are highly encouraging payments be made over the phone, online or through mobile apps. Please contact your service provider if you have any issues making payments. We will continue to monitor the status of COVID-19 and its effect on the people of Mississippi. Please continue to take necessary precautions during this time.
