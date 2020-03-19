On Thursday, Gov. Tate Reeves announced the expansion of the state's telehealth coverage to increase and further care for Mississippians and slow the spread of COVID-19.
Reeves instructed the Mississippi Division of Medicaid to expand and allow additional use of its telehealth services to limit unnecessary travel, clinic visits, and possible exposure through April 30.
"We're not taking any chances. We are taking every step necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19 and ensure public health throughout Mississippi. This is about protecting our doctors, our nurses, our healthcare workers, and all Mississippians. Increasing telehealth services across Mississippi limits the potential for exposure and helps combat the spread throughout our communities," Reeves said.
Details of DOM's Emergency Telehealth Policy enhanced services include:
• A beneficiary may access telehealth services from his or her home.
• A beneficiary may use his or her personal cellular device, computer, tablet, or other web camera-enabled device to seek and receive medical care with a qualified distant-site provider.
• Any limitation on the use of audio-only telephonic consultations is waived.
These enhanced telehealth options will be available in fee-for-service Medicaid, Medicaid managed care and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.
