Gov. Tate Reeves signed Executive Order 1463 on Wednesday, March 24 that includes new measures for Mississippi businesses and citizens to take in the hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19.
• Mississippians shall avoid non-essential gatherings of 10 people or more until April 17. This does not apply to normal operations of airports, medical facilities, grocery stores, offices and manufacturing facilities or any essential business operation (as defined in EO 1463).
• Restaurants, bars or other dining services shall suspend dine-in services until April 17. The use of drive-thru, carryout or delivery options are highly encouraged.
• Hospitals, nursing and retirement homes and long-term care facilities shall not accept visitors until April 17 unless to provide critical assistance, visit residents receiving end-of-life care, or as otherwise directed by the healthcare facility.
Businesses and non-profits are encouraged to implement work from home or telework procedures to the maximum extent possible.
Essential businesses shall remain open, and the Executive Order defines in detail the types of businesses and operations that are deemed essential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.