Laurel, MS (39440)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 83F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 58F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.