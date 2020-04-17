We are only in mid-April and 2020 will already go down as one of the worst years the United States has ever seen. As a matter of fact, we are a Joe Biden win away from 2020 surpassing 1863 (Civil War), 1929 (Stock Market Crash), 1941 (Pearl Harbor) and 2001 (9/11) for the worst year ever in American history.
And it’s been even worse for residents of Jones County than it has for most. Just when you think we have hit rock bottom, a couple of Easter Sunday tornadoes come in and cause even more pain and anguish for a great number of our residents.
There isn’t much anyone can do to fight back against a tornado but it is time that we all stood up and said “ENOUGH” when it comes to the fear, panic and unnecessary economic and psychological trauma that the media and our government has caused over the coronavirus. And the unfair way in which small businesses have been targeted.
It is time for everyone to recognize that the national main stream media (this time including Fox News) has continuously overstated just how dangerous the coronavirus really is. Think about it: Originally, two million of us were going to perish. Then it was a million, then 200,000, then 100,000 and now it is 60,000. And it will probably drop to 40,000 by the time this is all over.
Folks, 80,000 people died from the flu in 2017. We didn’t shut down the entire economy. We didn’t cause panic and fear across the nation over it. And, we certainly didn’t blame the President for it. Disease happens every day. People die every day.
I know a few of you are saying, “Well, Jim, maybe if we hadn’t shut everything down then two million people would have died.” That is pure poppycock. Because we haven’t shut EVERYTHING down! All one needs to do is drive by Walmart and Lowes on any given day to realize that people are still gathering in droves. Our two biggest industries are still up and running. If this thing was as dangerous and contagious as everyone told us it was, South Central Regional Medical Center would have been overrun with patients on their deathbeds by now — from Walmart shoppers alone.
Instead, the reality is that we have seen the death of one 82-year-old Smith County resident and 40 or so sick people, with most of them recovering at home. The fact is 82-year olds die from flu-like illnesses every year. People get sick from flu-like diseases every year. We don’t cause panic and chaos over it and we certainly don’t destroy the economy because of it. There is also growing evidence that a good number of us may have already contracted the coronavirus and didn’t even know it.
Look, I was with everyone else because we have a tendency to believe what we are told. I, too, originally thought this was some horrific virus that was going to kill off half the population, because that is what the media was telling us was going to happen. But we should have known better. The mainstream media has proved over and over again that they are not to be trusted. Remember, this is the same media who has us dying in a decade or so from global warming.
And how did we not see this one coming? Heck, we had people like Bill Maher openly tell us that he was hoping for a recession. CNN and MSNBC made it clear on a daily basis that they were rooting for the economy to tank. Anything to get rid of President Trump. I’m not sure they have achieved that goal, but they sure have hurt average Americans. And they’ve hurt them for decades to come as it will be difficult to dig ourselves out of this hole during ours, our children’s or our grandchildren’s lifetimes.
What we have done is ruin the economy for nothing. And, worst of all, small businesses were a specific target. Walmart, Amazon and the other behemoths of the retail world got to remain open, while small mom-and-pop shops, which barely get by when times are good, were ordered to close. Why? Small mom-and-pop stores, including salons, antique shops, boutiques, etc., don’t pack people into their locations like Walmart or Lowes.
Here is the reality of what we have done. While people were overrunning Walmart last week, a small boutique store in Laurel was quietly taking a few little orders over the phone and then walking them out to people’s cars for curbside pickup. Some lousy, nosy busybody with nothing better to do than to harass a small business called the police and turned them in. The Laurel Police Department showed up and shut them down, while Walmart and Lowes were slammed wall-to-wall with people. How ridiculously stupid is this picture? This is totalitarianism and it should make everyone angry. It sure does me. It’s targeting the little guy and it is wrong.
We have let the left-wing, mainstream media through a hoax, or at the very least a huge exaggeration, turn us into exactly what they have been clamoring for. Most of us have had to turn to the federal government to get through this. We now have the most people in history on welfare. People are waiting in lines to eat. People are threatened with arrest if they go to church! Small businesses are threatened with arrest or fines if they try to make a living. We have given up our freedom and our liberty. Welcome to socialism. We have just had it forced down our throats and most of us, me included, willingly accepted it when we should have been fighting back.
Now we have no choice. It may already be too late, but the shelter-in-place scam must end now. Sure, old people and people with pre-existing conditions should continue to self-quarantine. But everyone else should get back to work. I’m not a fan of Gov. Tate Reeves, but if he wants to be a real leader, he should step up and be the first governor to say, “We made a mistake. We shouldn’t have closed up all of our small businesses. It was wrong. I believed the national media, but it was a hoax. Everyone get back to work immediately.” Let Mississippi take the lead on this.
The year 2020 will go down in our history as one of the worst years ever, but it won’t be because of the coronavirus itself. It will be because we let the media cause mass hysteria that in turn caused us to shut down the best economy that the United States had ever seen. It was their goal and they pulled it off and average Americans will be paying for this mistake for generations to come.
Unfortunately, on Friday, Reeves decided to extend the shelter-in-place order for another week. Now that it is extended, we need to prove to America once more that we are truly “The Free State of Jones” and open our businesses now. The mayor of Laurel, the City Council and Board of Supervisors should agree that we will no longer play a part in this national charade. Let’s defy the governor’s order. Enough damage has already been done to our small businesses and their employees.
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
(1) comment
Totally agree.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.