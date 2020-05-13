Tests given at fairgrounds to those with virus symptoms
•
On Tuesday, employees from the Mississippi State Department of Health, the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi National Guard set up a sample collection site at the Laurel Fairgrounds to test residents for COVID-19.
Testing ran from noon to 4 p.m., with the National Guard assisting with traffic control and ensuring patient safety. Only people with symptoms of the virus — fever, coughing and tightness in the chest — were encouraged to drive through the parking lot and receive a test.
This is the second opportunity for Laurel residents to receive drive-through testing. On Tuesday, April 21, the Family Health Center and the Laurel Housing Authority sponsored the first mobile testing site.
Media were not allowed near doctors nor patients at the testing site, as patient identities and information are confidential.
