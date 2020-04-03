Effective Friday at 5 pm, The Salvation Army of Laurel will operate 24/7 and require that residents only leave the shelter for essential needs. Grocery assistance is still available by appointment. The thrift store is closed until further notice, but donations are still being accepted Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The shelter currently has 18 residents. Designated areas are available for isolation or quarantine if the need arises. A separate room will be provided to any resident showing signs of the virus, and they will be referred to the hospital to be properly screened. There are no infected residents at this time, and cleaning has increased throughout the shelter due to extended hours.
"We remain open and ready to supply prepared meals and food boxes for anyone in need. Our staff is practicing the suggested guidelines for self care and we're monitoring our health for any symptoms," Laurel Corps Officer Maj. Raymond Pruitt said.
The Salvation Army of Laurel greatly needs an outpouring of support to continue to serve our community's increased need. To support The Salvation Army of Laurel, visit SalvationArmyALM.org/give.
For more information on how The Salvation Army is serving in Laurel, contact Maj. Raymond Pruitt at 601-428-4232.
