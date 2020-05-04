The Salvation Army is responding to meet the needs of our community in the midst of the COVID19 pandemic by providing food, shelter, social services, and emotional and spiritual comfort for those in need with a global day of giving and unity.
Those interested in joining The Salvation Army's #GivingTuesdayNow efforts can click here.
#GivingTuesdayNow will take place today (Tuesday) as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19. The day is designed to drive an influx of generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation and support for communities and nonprofits around the world.
At a time when people are experiencing the pandemic, generosity is what brings people of all races, faiths and political views together across the globe, officials said. Generosity gives everyone power to make a positive change in the lives of others and is a fundamental value anyone can act on. Giving Tuesday Now is a day for everyone around the world to stand together and give back, no matter who or where they are.
All Salvation Army locations throughout Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi are continuing their services to the public while implementing necessary social distancing and other safety measures. The Salvation Army's thrift stores in all three states have had to close due to statewide mandates, losing much needed income that provides crucial funding for their local services. All of The Salvation Army's shelters throughout Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi are operating 24 hours per day, seven days per week. Every one of these shelters is in immediate need of extra food and cleaning supplies to meet the increased demand, but their biggest need is financial, officials said.
