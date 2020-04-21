The Salvation Army will be participating in #GiveFromHomeDay on Tuesday.
Donations can be made to The Salvation Army's #GiveFromHomeDay campaign at https://give.salvationarmyalm.org/givefromhome.
Nonprofits like the Salvation Army are experiencing a steep decrease in funding due to event cancellations or donors having to focus their attention to personal concerns, the release said. The Salvation Army is also seeing an increased need for their services as the number of new people being served grows each day.
The fundraising drive “puts the power of giving into the hands of Americans who are anxious to help neighbors and strangers alike who struggle with the economic and health impacts of the new coronavirus (COVID-19),” according to a press release from Salvation Army Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi Division.
“Regardless of the pandemic, the needs of our neighbors have not gone away. Funding is urgently needed to continue providing shelter, food, and social services to our community,” the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.