Mississippi’s public schools will be closed to students for the rest of the school year to slow the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Tuesday.
"I know how hard teachers, students, all staff and parents have been working during this dangerous time,” Reeves said. “You have my deep respect and sincere admiration. It has been so encouraging to see the efforts of our education community to protect the people of Mississippi while ensuring learning takes place. I know our education community will do whatever it takes to make sure Mississippi kids don’t fall behind.”
Reeves will issue an executive order with details for school districts to develop enhanced learning plans for their students and their communities.
Superintendent Tommy Parker and the Jones County School District’s board met for four hours on Wednesday morning to begin discussing how to proceed.
Though there’s a “long laundry list” of things to get done, getting educational enrichment packets to the households that don’t have devices or quality internet service is one of the priorities, he said.
“We need more direction for them,” Parker said, adding that “70 to 80 percent” of the households are online and have devices to work with.
The initial plan was for a three-week shutdown, so plans hadn’t been made beyond that until Reeves’ announcement, Parker said. He will meet with his principals in small groups then meet with the board again next week to finalize plans.
“We thought we might have a shot at returning to school the first week of May,” Parker said.
The state’s shelter-in-place order is set to end Monday, and Reeves has said he will review that.
“If the shelter-in-place order is lifted, that will free us up to have more activities at the schools,” he said.
Parker said he hopes to have “some type of graduation ceremony” for seniors. But there will also have to be a plan to allow them to come get their personal items that are at schools, return books, get refunds for trips and other activities that had been paid for, among other things.
The Laurel School District will “continue forward with our at-home learning plan,” district spokeswoman Lacey Walters Slay said. “Resources are available on our webpage and schools have made packets available for students without internet resources. Teachers have been in contact with our parents, and we will continue to support our families with their academic needs.
“We want to thank our parents, students and employees for their patience during this new adventure of distance-learning and for joining alongside us in supporting our students and community. The Tornado family is better together, and we appreciate each member of our Tornado family. Though school is closed, we remain committed to the children of Laurel.”
St. John’s Day School will continue its distance-learning program through May 15, Headmistress Carolyn Stone announced on Facebook. School officials want to continue to be compliant with the governor’s orders on social-distancing and keeping gatherings small, she said.
“My heart goes out to those of you who have been affected directly by the coronavirus or by tornadoes,” she said. “We are all praying for a quick recovery.”
There will be a plan for students and parents to pick up personal items from the school, Stone said. “We’ll work that out.”
Laurel Christian School’s board made the decision to cancel school and all school-related activities through April 24, based on the advice of local health-care officials.
LCS teachers are using both pre-recorded and live instruction with students, Headmaster Norman Rowe said.
“Although it has been a new challenge, teachers, parents and students have risen to the challenge and responded very positively,” he said. “Our recent improvements in available technology and preparation on the use of that technology have proven to be very valuable.”
The LCS board and administration have been meeting weekly to discuss and monitor the Distance Learning Program, which was already in place through Friday, April 24.
Several LCS families had severe property damage in the Sunday tornadoes and many in the school community have been involved in the relief effort, Rowe added.
“A decision will be made on a week-to-week basis in regard to any possible return to school or a continuation of the current program,” he said. “We are very proud of how the school community has met this challenge in a way that has allowed us to continue with our Christian education program.”
