Laurel, MS (39440)

Today

Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.